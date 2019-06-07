Former Hatters favourite Matt Taylor warns against too much change in the Championship

Former Luton Town full back Matt Taylor believes that the Hatters shouldn’t look to make too many drastic changes despite their promotion to the Championship.

The Hatters won League One last season, beating some huge clubs in Portsmouth and Sunderland to the title, which means they will be in the second tier of English football next term.

Former Luton defender Matt Taylor in action for Swindon

Speaking exclusively to 888sport, Taylor, who played at that level and above in his career which included spells for Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley, believes that although some additions are vital, particularly upfront, they need to tread carefully.

He said: “At any level a goal-scoring forward is paramount but the higher up you go finding them becomes increasingly difficult because there is greater competition for them.

“I won’t suggest that Luton will be fighting with the big boys in the transfer market but what they have got in James Collins and Elliot Lee are two very good strikers there.

“So as much as it’s about going for players, it’s also about giving players who have got you there an opportunity to prove themselves at a higher level.

“Sometimes you see promoted teams change too quickly and I’m not suggesting that ability isn’t a paramount factor but so is togetherness and spirit.

“You look at that Luton side now having got back-to-back promotions and what that brings is a huge amount of momentum, for the football club and the town.

“So strengthening the squad will be difficult and I don’t know about their budget but with Mick Harford as their director of football he knows that place inside out and they won’t only be signing good players but good people. That’s really important.”

Meanwhile, Taylor, who played 146 times for the Hatters, scoring 17 goals, after coming through the ranks and making his debut in 1999 at Notts County, was thrilled to see Town flourishing, particularly after former boss Nathan Jones departed during January.

He continued: “The football club has been through some dark times, most recently getting relegated from the Football League.

“They got back thankfully and what has particularly impressed me is that they lost their manager (Nathan Jones) to Stoke when they were being successful and most teams could have gone under.

“But with self-belief and with Mick Harford in charge – who is Luton through and through and been there and done it – they actually picked up more momentum going into the end of the season and were worthy champions of the division.

“For me as a Luton Town fan looking at them now the club is in a fantastic position, on the pitch and financially.

“The work has started on their new stadium and that’s going to be huge in increasing revenue as they go into the Championship.

"They also have a very loyal support and I remember that from when I played there as they have been able to really get behind an exceptional team.”

