Former Hatters manager Graeme Jones to lead Newcastle as interim boss after Magpies sack Steve Bruce

Former Luton Town boss Graeme Jones has been put in charge of Premier League side Newcastle United following the departure of manager Steve Bruce by mutual consent this morning.

The Magpies' chief had been under considerable pressure this season after a disappointing start to the campaign and was expected to be replaced when the Magpies were taken over by a Saudi-based consortium last week.

He completed his 1,000th game as a manager during Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur before the decision was reached today, with a statement saying: "Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

"He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

"Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.

"Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis, starting with Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace, and will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."

Jones, 51, a boyhood Newcastle fan, forged an impressive coaching career as a number two to Roberto Martinez at Swansea, Wigan, Everton and then Belgium before moving to West Bromwich Albion as assistant head coach.

He was appointed Luton boss in May 2019, with the Hatters newly-promoted to the Championship, but struggled in his time at Kenilworth Road, leaving by mutual consent when the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Town sitting second bottom of the division.