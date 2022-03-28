Former Hatters midfielder joins ex-Baggies manager as assistant coach at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas

Ex-Hatters midfielder Adam Murray

Former Luton midfielder Adam Murray has been appointed assistant coach at Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

The 40-year-old headed to Vodafone Park to join former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael who has taken over the Black Eagles as head coach, the club sitting eighth in the table, after leaving the Hawthorns last month.

Murray had a brief spell at Kenilworth Road in July 2010 when joining from Oxford United, as he played seven time for the Hatters, before moving to Mansfield.

He stayed at Field Mill as a player for four-and-a-half years, taking over as manager in 2014, then having a spell in charge of Boston United, before heading to Oakwell as a member of the backroom staff in 2018.

Murray stayed with the Tykes until Ismael took over, leaving to join the Baggies in the summer, only to see the Frenchman's reign cut short in February, Steve Bruce taking over.

Tweeting about his new role, Murray said: "Proud and honoured to be the assistant coach at Besiktas, an amazing club with brilliant, passionate fans.