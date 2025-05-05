Former Hatters skipper pays tribute to ex-Luton and Aston Villa goalkeeper who has died aged 70

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Division Two promotion winner sadly passes away

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Luton captain Brian Horton has led the tributes to ex-Hatters goalkeeper Jake Findlay who sadly died at the weekend.

The 70-year-old was born in Blairgowrie, Scotland, as following trials for both the Scottish Schools and Youth sides, he moved to Aston Villa when aged just 15, starring in the club’s 1972 Youth Cup triumph, before leaving to join the Hatters in 1979 as a replacement for Milija Aleksic. On moving to Kenilworth Road, Findlay became a firm favourite with supporters and starred as Town won promotion to Division One in 1982, playing 34 times that campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to feature 187 times in total, as a statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “An incredibly brave keeper who was never afraid to throw his body at opposing forwards, it was a badly broken thumb that effectively ended his Luton career, as by the time he was fit, the Town had signed Les Sealey and after a brief spell at Swindon, he hung up his gloves. Jake turned to running a successful driving school in Sutton Coldfield and had often been seen back at Kenilworth Road where he was always good company. Our condolences go out to all his family and friends.”

A statement on the Villa website added: “Jake joined Villa’s youth ranks in 1968 and was a member of the team which won the FA Youth Cup for the first time four years later. He made his first-team debut at home to Sunderland in April 1974, although he was restricted to a total of just 18 senior appearances over the next three-and-a-half years as he was competing with Jimmy Cumbes, then John Burridge and then Jimmy Rimmer.

“He did, however, have the distinction of playing in the first European match at Villa Park, the second leg of a UEFA Cup tie against Royal Antwerp in 1975. Findlay also had a six-match run in place of the injured Burridge in 1976 – including our famous 5-1 home victory over defending champions Liverpool. His final game for Villa was as a late substitute for Rimmer in the club’s 2-0 UEFA Cup home win against Gornik Zabrze in October 1977.”

Meanwhile, Horton, who was a team-mate of Findlay during his spell in Bedfordshire, wrote on his X page: “Just seen about the devastating news about Jake Findlay passing away just spoke with all our fantastic group of Luton Town players and manager and everyone is in shock about losing such a wonderful goalkeeper and person RIP pal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replying on social media, @PhilHu66 said: “Wonderful keeper. Never forget Jake being one of the 3 “keepers” that played in the 3-3 draw at Anfield! @stylesdc: “Was one of my favourite keepers wanted to name my son after him but wasn’t allowed rest in peace Jake.” @TomBoyoBones: “Oh that’s sad news. An excellent goalkeeper. He came to a schoolboy final I was in as a kid with David Moss and Raddy Antic. All 3 were brilliant with all the players and supporters. Rest in peace.”

Former Luton keeper Jake Findlay has died aged 70 - pic: Hatters Heritage

@Rolt49: “Sad,sad news..puts yesterday in perspective Big Jake,one of my 1st heroes at the kenny..an absolute Bear in goal..RIP.” @GraysonFoo24533: “So sad. Commanding keeper for such a great side. RIP big Jake.” @56toyer: “Very sad news. He was my favourite back in the day. RIP Jake.” @AnleyBrian: “Fantastic keeper. Great words.

@Robbohat: “Jake was a great goalkeeper and character. RIP Big Man.” @lewyitfc: “Fantastic keeper, very sad news. My thoughts are with all Jake’s family, and friends.” @AdiShotbolt: “Such sad news. Jake was one of my first football heroes. Thoughts to all his family and friends xx.” @JohnLovesSpain: “I remember Jake at Villa, he didn't play many games for us but I do recall that he was a reliable keeper... so sad, RIP Jake.”