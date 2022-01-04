Former Hatters skipper Sheehan announces retirement from playing

Alan Sheehan celebrates promotion from League Two with the Hatters

Former Luton defender Alan Sheehan has announced he has retired from playing.

The 35-year-old was Town boss Nathan Jones' maiden signing in his first spell as Hatters manager, joining on loan from Bradford City in January 2016, making the move permanently the following summer.

Sheehan went on to skipper Luton to promotion to the Championship from League Two, making 135 appearances and scoring nine goals in his four years at Kenilworth Road, leaving in March 2020.

He moved to Lincoln, playing once for the Red Imps, then signing for Northampton Town, before heading to Oldham Athletic as player/coach in the summer.

Sheehan, who started with Belvedere in Ireland, before stints with Leicester City, Mansfield, Leeds United, Crewe, Oldham, Swindon, Notts County and Peterborough, turned out six times for the Latics this season, his final match a 3-1 home defeat to Walsall.

Writing on Twitter, the ex-Republic of Ireland U21 international, who played over 450 games in his career, said: "Thats me officially retired guys.

"No big speech but I’ve played with some great clubs, great players and met some great people in my career.

"The last few years have given me a great transition into coaching full time and can’t wait for the next chapter.

"Thank you all and god bless."

The Hatters themselves tweeted: "And what a career it's been, Sheez!

"We're proud to have had you as our captain and been able to witness so many magical moments from that wand.