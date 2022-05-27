Former Hatters striker is released by Town's rivals Watford

Andre Gray in action for QPR against Luton last season

Former Luton striker Andre Gray has been released by Town’s fiercest rivals Watford following their relegation back to the Championship.

The 30-year-old moved to Vicarage Road from Burnley for £11.5m in August 2017 and played 125 times, scoring 21 goals, however hadn't featured for the Hornets since a 2-0 win over Swansea on May 8, 2021.

Gray spent last term on loan with QPR where he scored 10 times in 30 matches, including from the penalty spot at Kenilworth Road as the visitors controversially triumphed 2-1.

The Jamaican international had joined Luton back in March 2012 from Hinckley United and went on to score 57 times in 111 outings as the Hatters romped to the Conference title in 2014, earning himself a £500,000 move to Brentford that summer, leaving for the Clarets a year later for a fee of around £9m.