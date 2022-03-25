Former Hatters youngster scores on his debut for Zambia in friendly win over Congo

Former Luton defender Frankie Musonda

Former Luton youngster Frankie Musonda scored on his international debut for Zambia in their 3-1 friendly win over Congo this afternoon.

The hosts had led on 20 minutes through Brighton midfielder Enoch Mwepu's penalty, before Kings Kangwa added a quickfire second.

Congo pulled one back as Guy Mbenza netted a spot-kick of his own, but Musonda sealed the victory in the 64th minute.

The 24-year-old had come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making 14 appearances and scoring once, before leaving in the summer of 2020.

He then went to Scottish side Raith Rovers and has been there even since, playing 42 times, netting three goals

Tweeting after his debut, Musonda said: "I couldn’t have dreamt for any more.

"I am humbled and grateful to make my debut for Zambia and to score is a dream come true.