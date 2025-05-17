Former Hibs CEO to play a key role in Luton's Power Court move after joining the Hatters

Luton Town have appointed Ben Kensell as chief revenue officer - pic: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ben Kensell is named Town’s new chief revenue officer

Luton Town have appointed former Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell in the newly created role of chief revenue officer at Kenilworth Road.

The 43-year-old, who also spent seven years at Norwich City after spells with both Charlton Athletic and Arsenal, had most recently been working with the Scottish Premier League side having joined in 2021. He left Easter Road by mutual consent after three-and-a-half years in January, and has now headed down south once more to link up with the Hatters, where he will play an important role in the move to a new stadium at Power Court.

A statement on Luton’s official website said: “Ben joins the Hatters as a member of the club’s executive board in a role overseeing all public-facing departments and revenue generating areas of the club, as well as taking a key strategic lead on all commercial matters in the move to Power Court with CEO Gary Sweet. Ben brings with him a wealth of experience in a range of positions at top-flight clubs in English and Scottish football, most recently as CEO at Scottish Premiership club Hibernian.

"In three-and-a-half years at the Edinburgh club, Ben managed all matters on and off the pitch and was instrumental in record-breaking club growth and the delivery of the Easter Road Stadium infrastructure investment project, which is credited with improving the matchday experience for supporters, as well as transforming and increasing commercial revenue and overall turnover.

“That followed a seven-year spell at Norwich City, initially as commercial director and then chief operating officer, which saw unprecedented commercial growth and success for the club on and off the pitch, having also led commercial teams at Charlton Athletic as CCO, and prior to that working at Arsenal for over seven years.”

Discussing his appointment, Luton CEO Gary Sweet continued: “While Ben is joining us with Power Court very much in mind, his first task will focus on the recruitment of a new commercial head and ensuring we are ready for the new season, to ensure we remain strong for the foreseeable future at Kenilworth Road. Ben will manage all supporter-facing departments, aiming to improve the fan experience for our final seasons at Kenilworth Road, and grow and capitalise on revenue streams in ways he has at his previous clubs, having been immensely successful.

“However, as Power Court now becomes real and future opportunities are coming more to the fore, there is a need for support to address those and take advantage in preparation for our move. With his vast experience at major clubs both in England and Scotland certain to bring exciting new approaches to Luton, we are delighted to welcome Ben to our executive board and look forward to his vital contribution to the day-to-day operation of the club.”

Kensell himself added: “This is a historic club with true character and really passionate supporters, and a club I’ve admired for some time, having lived locally. I’m delighted to have finally agreed everything to enable me to help the club’s transition to a fantastic new stadium successfully, and the future for Luton Town Football Club looks transformational. I look forward to helping the club grow and progress, and it’s going to be an amazing journey both on and off the pitch.”