Former Liverpool, Charlton and Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy was left refreshed after watching what he described as a ‘powerful’ and ‘hungry’ Luton team reach Wembley with a pulsating 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Tuesday night.

A magnificent display from Rob Edwards’ side saw Town overpower a Black Cats opposition who had led 2-1 from the first leg, only to see Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer score to complete the turnaround and send the hosts through to face Coventry City at the home of football on May 27.

Speaking on Talksport, Murphy, who played 600 games during his career and won nine England caps, before moving into punditry, said: “I’ve been too quick in the past to write off somebody getting promoted who’s sneaked out of the Championship and think they’ve got no chance, it would be unlikely they’d stay up, who knows?

Jordan Clark looks to get away against Sunderland

"I saw a team last night, which is quite refreshing in a time when we're always seeing teams always try to play this free-flowing, aesthetically pleasing football.

"What a brilliant advert for endeavour, togetherness, athleticism, tenacity, simplistic values on a football pitch.

"When you're organised and you have a desire to run about, put your foot in, get in the box, get some crosses in, fight for every ball, double up when you're defending, these are things really most people should expect every week when you see a team play, but what a brilliant performance."

Asked also if Luton would have to change their tactics if they go on and make it into the top flight where they will come up against sides like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, Murphy said: "Not necessarily, no.

"There are different ways to skin a cat, you've got to have a way of playing and become really good at it and there's not only one way to play.

"I think with the squad he's (Edwards) got and I'm sure if they did get promoted they'd bring in some additions, I think he'd stick with what he's doing.

"Why would you change? They look happy doing it.