Former Liverpool defender Carragher condemns tragedy chanting during Hatters' 1-1 draw with Reds

Former Liverpool vice-captain Jamie Carragher condemned the apparent tragedy chanting from Luton fans during yesterday’s 1-1 draw between his old side and the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

The 45-year-old, who made 737 appearances for the Reds during a lengthy career at Anfield, was on co-commentary duties for the contest, which saw Tahith Chong put the hosts in front and then Luis Diaz level in stoppage time.

However, there were a small minority of Town supporters fans heard singing ‘always the victim’ chants during the second half, which has underlying connotations relating to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster in which 97 Liverpool supporters lost their lives.

Speaking about it live on Sky Sports, Carragher said: “At the start of the season, I was involved in something about tragedy chanting and supporters coming together.

"I have just heard something a couple of times in this game.

"Supporters have got to have rivalry but we are better than that.

"A lot of clubs have been guilty of that over the years but football fans are better than that."

Jacob Brown looks to get away from Cody Gakpo during Luton's 1-1 draw with Liverpool - pic: Liam Smith

The ex-England international also tweeted afterwards: “Every fan base has been guilty at one time or another of tragedy chanting.

“This is not about point scoring between fans, it’s about football fans coming together as one & saying enough is enough & that this is not acceptable anymore.”

Meanwhile, leading writer for the Telegraph, Henry Winter tweeted: “Luton Town fans create an intense, old-school atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.

"But the tragedy chanting, namely the "always the victims" chant directed at Liverpool fans, was distasteful and embarrasses their club.”

Asked for his thoughts on the matter afterwards, Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “I haven’t heard a thing there, so I can’t comment on it and I don’t want to say the wrong thing.

"It’s something I don’t condone, we don’t condone, but I won’t say anything at the moment as I haven't heard that.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was also unaware, adding: “I didn't hear that, I didn’t.