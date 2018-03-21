Former Liverpool defender is a ‘long-term’ addition for the Hatters

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has declared that recent signing Lloyd Jones is a long-term project after his lack of first team football since arriving at Kenilworth Road on deadline day.

The Hatters paid an undisclosed fee to Premier League giants Liverpool for the 22-year-old, but he has only played seven minutes since, that as a late substitute in the 1-0 home win over Exeter City back in February.

We wanted to take him early, get him into our environment for three to four months and he’ll hit the ground next year. Nathan Jones

Jones hasn’t been included on the bench in recent matches either, with experienced centre half Johnny Mullins preferred in his place, but the Luton chief said: “The thing with Lloyd is, Lloyd’s a long term signing here.

“He’s young, if we didn’t sign him when we did, then we would have missed out on him.

“We didn’t want to do that, so the board backed us.

“What people will look at, they’ll think he’s coming in to play instantly, that wasn’t the case.

“But he’s challenging, he’s looking in excellent form, he’s really looking the player that we knew he was. Lloyd is long term here, another three years after this and so on.

“It was about making sure we didn’t miss out on a future target so we had to take him early.

“We did it with Gambo (Luke Gambin), we could have waited until the end of the season and taken him on a free, then he comes into a lottery,

“So we wanted to take him early, get him into our environment for three to four months and he’ll hit the ground next year.”

However, Jones didn’t rule out the ex-Reds centre half having a part to play in Town’s attempts to win promotion to League One, adding: “That’s not to say Lloyd’s not going to play this year, I’ve actually spoke to him about keeping focussed and he is and he wants to play.

“He’ll get his opportunity, I’m sure he’ll get his opportunity this year, but Lloyd is long term here.