The 31-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2022 when signed by previous manager Nathan Jones, going on to play 26 times for the Hatters as they won promotion to the Premier League, scoring twice, those goals coming in the wins against Cardiff City and his former team QPR. Freeman was hampered by injuries during his time in Bedfordshire though, released from his contract by mutual consent in August last year, and has been without a club since.

He has now joined the Bees who are third in the table and eying a play-off place, as a statement on the Bees website said: “Barnet FC is delighted to announce the signing of Luke Freeman. The winger joins The Bees after leaving Premier League side Luton Town in the summer. Freeman has made over 350 EFL appearances and 11 Premier League appearances throughout his career.

“Having come through Gillingham’s academy, Freeman signed for Arsenal in 2008. He would spend four years with The Gunners before joining Stevenage. Freeman spent three seasons with Stevenage in League One playing over 120 games and scoring 17 goals. In 2014 he would join Bristol City and play a crucial role in their League One and Football League Trophy winning campaign. After 121 appearances for The Robins he would then move to QPR where he would spend two and half seasons.

“In 2019 Freeman would join Premier League side Sheffield United and feature in 11 Premier League games in the 2019/20 season. Loans at Nottingham Forest and Millwall would follow before moving to Luton Town. The 31-year-old would play his part in The Hatters historic promotion to the Premier League. Freeman will wear the number 12 shirt for The Bees.”