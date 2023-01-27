Former Luton boss Nathan Jones

Former Luton boss Nathan Jones has been explaining just why he returned to the Hatters to sign a player he felt was the ‘best right back in the league’ last season, James Bree.

The 25-year-old had been tipped to move to St Mary’s to link up with his old manager once more throughout the transfer window, the deal going through officially yesterday.

It was under Jones that Bree’s career sparked into life, as brought in by Graeme Jones back in August 2019 on loan from Aston Villa, he struggled during his first season, played out of position, before starring when the Welshman returned for a second spell.

A season affected by injury followed, before the defender turned into one of the most durable players within the Hatters ranks, starting 82 out of 87 second tier games and not missing a minute of Championship action this term.

It saw Jones, who moved to the Saints himself back in November, make Bree his third signing of January, and speaking to the press this afternoon, he said: “We brought him from Aston Villa when I was at Luton and he had Premier League attributes, he just wasn't putting them together and what we've seen over a two and a half year period, is he's brought them all together.

“He was fabulous for me in the first nine games when we stayed up and then he had two seasons for me where he's been excellent.

“Last year he was the best right-back in the division for me in terms of productivity, in terms of everything he had and this year he's evolved in being able to do both.

"So he’ll be a good signing, we won't put too much pressure on him but he's a good signing, a good player, very good player, and a fantastic athlete, which is something we really want here.”

Bree himself admitted that linking up with his former boss was a key component to his move, as Jones was quick to highlight just what he will bring to his new club. adding: “James is obviously someone who I know well from our time together at Luton, and he has the qualities both on the pitch and also in terms of his character to help us here.

“While we have really talented players in the full-back positions, we have been lighter on numbers than we would have liked, so the addition of James to the squad really helps us to address that.

"He’s also comfortable playing at centre-back too, so that versatility helps gives us another good option in a number of areas.

"We felt it was something we felt we really needed.

"He's done fantastically well for me at my previous club over a number of years, really athletic, quick, and technically wonderful - a bit like Prowsey (James Ward-Prowse) in that way, in terms of dead balls and delivery.

"He can play as an attacking full back, wing back, or a right sided centre-half.

"We want to add athleticism, a bit of size and aggression.