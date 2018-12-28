Former Luton boss Still retires from management

Former Luton Town boss John Still has announced his retirement from football management.

The 68-year-old had been appointed Barnet boss in the summer, but with the Bees 15th in the National League, and losing 1-0 at Boreham Wood on Boxing Day, Still has called time on a lengthy and successful career spanning over 40 years.

As a player, Still had spells with Leyton Orient, Bishop's Stortford, Leytonstone and Dagenham, before injury struck and he became Leytonstone boss in 1976.

He went on to take charge of various clubs including Dartford, Maidstone United, Dagenham, Peterborough and Barnet, leading Maidstone and then his much-loved Daggers to the Football League, also winning the League Two play-offs in 2010.

Still then headed to Kenilworth Road in February 2013, as he ended the Hatters' days in non-league by winning the Conference title in 2014, as they regained their rightful place back in the Football League.

He left Luton in January 2015, heading back to Dagenham, and then moved to Barnet in the summer, where he will remain as head of football.

Still said: “I have managed in over 2,000 matches and had a fantastic time in the game to date.

"I look forward to embracing my new role and supporting my young protégé Darren Currie in his growth as a coach."