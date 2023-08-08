Former Luton chairman Nick Owen reveals he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer

Lifelong Hatters fan and former Luton Town chairman Nick Owen has revealed he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

The 75-year-old, who has presented BBC Midlands Today since 1997, is also well known for hosting shows including Good Morning Britain with Anne Diamond and Midweek Sport Special.

However, he has now spoken of the ‘one of the worst’ days of his life when diagnosed with cancer in April, after having a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test that showed slightly elevated results.

Lifelong Hatters fan and former Luton Town chairman Nick Owen has revealed he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer - pic: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Talking to the BBC, he said: “I was told that it was pretty serious and (I) had to do something about it soon.

"My GP insisted that I go and see a specialist just to reassure me. He saved my life.

"He sent me for a biopsy and it was the results of that (that) were the killer.

"He told us that it was extensive and aggressive and I had prostate cancer full-on and something needed to be done and done pretty fast.

“That was probably the worst day of my life, well certainly one of them, it was a very grim moment."

A scan before Owen underwent surgery showed the cancer hadn’t spread, as after taking advice from specialist doctors, he opted for a prostatectomy, which involves removing the whole prostate gland.

Following his diagnosis, he took time off work for recovery although plans to be back presenting Midlands Today in the autumn.

Owen paid tribute to wife Vicki Beevers, whom he married in July 2020, for her help in getting him through such a difficult period, as he continued: “She had to do a lot of things medically when I came home, to look after me, including having to give me an injection once a day for about a month.

"She's got no experience of that, I've certainly got no experience of doing (it) myself or having it done by a non medical professional.

"So that was one of the many ingredients (which) made it a tough time.

"Although I'm not exactly myself at the moment, I do feel a lot more like it.

"I know I'm not the youngest, in fact, I think I'm probably the oldest regional TV presenter in the country, probably by a mile, but I love it.

"After 45 years in television, 54 years as a journalist, my goodness, I'm very lucky. I feel blessed."

Luton chief recruitment office Mick Harford has also undergone treatment for the illness after being diagnosed in December 2020 and like the Hatters legend, Owen also urged anyone to get checked, with prostate cancer now affecting one in eight men in the UK.

He added: “I think it's very important to get yourself checked.

"Thank god I'd had one recently and my GP said 'we just need to get this checked', because if he hadn't, that ultimately would have been curtains I suppose.

"For goodness sake, speak to a doctor about it and get it checked because if it's caught early - and I know it's a bit of a sort of medical cliché - but if it's caught early, you've got a chance.