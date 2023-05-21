Former Luton defender captains Shaymen to FA Trophy victory at Wembley

Ex-Luton defender Jack Senior captained his hometown club FC Halifax Town to victory in the FA Trophy at Wembley this afternoon, as they beat fellow National League side Gateshead 1-0.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Huddersfield Town, moved to Kenilworth Road in August 2016, playing 24 times for Hatters, the majority of his appearances in Checkatrade Trophy matches.

He left in July 2019, going to Gloucester City, before earning a move back to Halifax in August 2020, featuring over 100 times since.

In front of a crowd of just under 30,000, the Shaymen, who previously won the competition back in 2016, went close on the half hour, Tylor Golden’s driving run finding Rob Harker, but James Montgomery was off his line to save.

Town did have the lead on 43 minutes though, a back pass seeing keeper Montgomery’s clearance cannon against Jamie Cooke and rebound into the net.

After the break, Heed striker Aaron Martin lashed over and Campbell volleyed off target too.

Gateshead tried to force a leveller, Kamil Conteh unable to beat Johnson, as Halifax held on, with an ecstatic Senior lifting the cup.