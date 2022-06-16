Former Luton emergency loan signing Ingram signs new long-term deal at Hull

Matt Ingram clears the ball against Huddersfield in the play-offs last season

Former Luton emergency loan signing Matt Ingram has signed a new long-term deal with Championship side Hull City.

The 28-year-old ended the campaign at Kenilworth Road after Town were forced to bring him in from their fellow second tier rivals following a serious knee injury to James Shea.

He played the final two league encounters and both play-off matches as the Hatters were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Huddersfield Town.

The Tigers then decided to extend Ingram’s contract by 12 months, before announcing today he will now stay until the summer of 2025, which also includes the option of a further year too.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the keeper, who joined Hull from QPR in June 2019 and has made 76 appearances since, said: “I’m absolutely delighted and from a personal point of view, it’s a nice bit of security for me, the three years, plus an option.

“I’m just delighted to be here. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve loved the club.

“The goal is to get to the Premier League, whether that be next season or the year after.

"It’s massively exciting times for the football club.”

Ingram had been linked with a move back to the Hatters, plus a number of other sides in the summer, but once Hull made their interest known, there was only place for him, saying: “There were rumours out there, I heard nothing concrete of them, but I saw the rumours in the press.

"But it was a no-brainer (to stay), the new chairman coming in, the fans, I love it up here.

"I love living up here and so does my wife, so it was a no-brainer to commit myself to Hull City.”

After relishing his chance to feature in the play-offs last term, Ingram is now targeting going one better with City if possible this season, despite the Tigers finishing 19th last term in their first year back at Championship level.

He added: “It was a fantastic experience for me personally.

"They’ve (Luton) got a fantastic group of lads, it was nice going into the dressing room and being welcomed at such a late stage of the season.

"The experience of the play-offs, there’s nothing like them, it was a shame to get knocked out in the semis, but I think the experience its given me is invaluable.

"I can say I’ve been there before now, hopefully we go up automatically and if not, drop down into the play-offs, then I’ve been there and done it and hopefully I can one better and win them.