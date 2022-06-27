Former Luton FA Cup hero heads to AFC Totton

Scott Rendell celebrates his match-winning goal in the FA Cup at Norwich

Former Luton FA Cup hero Scott Rendell has joined Southern Division One South side AFC Totton.

The 35-year-old began at Aldershot Town in 2004, moving to Luton in 2012 from Wycombe Wanderers, as he played 46 times, scoring 12 goals, including the winner at then Premier League side Norwich City in January 2013, as the Hatters picked up a superb 1-0 FA Cup fourth round victory at Carrow Road.

Rendell eventually went to Woking in 2014 and has since been with Aldershot, Eastleigh, Maidstone United, Havant & Waterlooville, before moving to Totton.

The forward will combine his playing duties with a coaching role in the club's youth academy and speaking to the club website, he said: “I spoke to Jimmy Ball about what he’s building here at Totton and he convinced me to come and be a part of it.

"I may be 35, but I’m still physically fit and I have a bundle of experience to bring to the squad – which I understand was something slightly missing here last year – as well as my own ability as a footballer.

"I keep myself fit and I know how to look after myself between matches, so I feel good and I still have a lot to give on the pitch.

"But this move also gives me the opportunity to get into coaching, which is something I have always planned to do, and I’m excited to have the chance to work alongside Brett Williams to develop young players on behalf of the club.

Ex-Hatter Alex Wall applauds the Town fans during his time at Luton

"Whenever I’ve moved clubs, I’ve always tried to make sure that I know what I’m signing on for and the system I’m going into, and that has enabled me to maintain a one-in-three goals-to-games record, which isn’t too bad!”

Meanwhile, former striker Alex Wall is back at National League South side Dartford for his third spell.

The 31 year-old joined the Hatters from Maidenhead United in 2013 under previous boss John Still, scoring seven goals in 35 matches for the Hatters, before heading to Dartford on loan and then when leaving in 2015, was at the Darts again in 2018.

Wall has also been in Concord Rangers, Hemel Hempstead and Woking, returning to Princes Park Stadium this summer after netting four times in 23 appearances for Havant & Waterlooville last term.