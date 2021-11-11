Former Luton forward Laurie Sheffield passes away

Ex-Luton forward Laurie Sheffield

Former Luton striker Laurie Sheffield has died at the age of 82.

The Swansea born attacker began at Bristol Rovers, before moving to Barry and then joining Football League side Newport County, making his debut in 1962, going on to score 44 league goals in 91 games.

He then went to Doncaster Rovers, regarded as one of the club’s greatest and most prolific strikers, helping the club to the Division Four Championship in the 1965-66 season, sold to Norwich City in November 1966 for £12,000.

Sheffield had spells at Rotherham and Oldham, before he arrived at newly-promoted Luton in the summer of 1968 for £10,000.

A club statement on the forward said: "Forming part of a formidable forward line alongside Brian Lewis and Bruce Rioch, Laurie netted 17 goals in 45 first team outings for the Town, but the eventual discovery of Malcolm Macdonald and the signing of Matt Tees spelled the end for him at Kenilworth Road and he was on his way again."

Sheffield went back to Doncaster in October 1969, he kept up his record of a goal every other game at Belle Vue, finishing with 49 goals from 85 outings for the club, before a broken ankle ended finished his career while he was with Peterborough.

Subsequently, Laurie coached at Doncaster before becoming a mortgage adviser and, according to an interview held with him, ‘lived on the golf course’.