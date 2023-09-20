Former Luton, Fulham and Manchester United midfielder signs for A-League side Adelaide United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has a new club after signing for Australian A-League side Adelaide United.

The 30-year-old had been a free agent for the last four months following his release by Portsmouth in May, but has now headed abroad to join the Reds.

The ex-Manchester United youngster had moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2019, going on to make 68 appearances in total and scoring three goals.

However, he was released two seasons later, joining Portsmouth, as he featured 69 times while at Fratton Park, with three goals.

Let go in the summer, Tunnicliffe has now put pen to paper with Adelaide, as their season begins against Central Coast Mariners next month.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for United and it poses a great challenge and change for me after playing in England all of my life.

"I’ll be leaning on guys like Zach Clough to help get me settled and I can’t wait to play at Coopers Stadium which is one of the best grounds in the league and comparable to England I hear.

“You see more and more of the A-League over in the UK with plenty moving over all the time, so this seems like a natural fit for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Adelaide manager Carl Veart added: “Ryan has a wealth of experience in the game with a never-say-die mentality, and we’re really looking forward to his leadership and grit on the park this season.

“He is the perfect player for United as we feel he will fit the mould and physicality of the A-League perfectly.