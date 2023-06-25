Former Luton keeper Harry Isted has moved to League One side Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old was released in the summer after the Hatters reached the Premier League, having moved to Kenilworth Road from Stoke City six years ago at the start of the 2017-18 League Two promotion-winning campaign.

He made six appearances in that time, including a superb display when coming off the bench against Chelsea during last season's FA Cup fifth round tie, the Blues going through 3-2 on the night.

Isted had been loaned to non-league sides Oxford City and Wealdstone, but it was a move to League One Barnsley in January that showed his undoubted talent, as getting a chance in the first team, he kept nine clean sheets in 22 outings and won the fans' Player of the Month award for March, as the Tykes reached the play-off final.

Facing Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley, the keeper made a number of terrific saves, only to be beaten in the last minute of extra time as the Owls triumphed.

With manager Michael Duff moving to Championship outfit Swansea City, them the Addicks swooped to make Isted their first signing of the summer and speaking to the club’s official website after penning a two year deal, he said: “It feels great to be a Charlton player.

"The manager rang me and told me he wanted to bring me in and sold the club to me well, which was a big reason why I made the decision to come here.”

Harry Isted has joined Charlton Athletic

Charlton boss Dean Holden continued: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring Harry in.

"He’s an excellent all-round goalkeeper.

"He was very impressive at Barnsley last season, culminating in that eye-catching performance in the play-off final at Wembley.

“Successful sides are built in competition for places and players driving each other to improve.

"With him and Ash (Ashley Maynard-Brewer) we have two very talented goalkeepers and I’m looking forward to working with them both.”

CEO Peter Storrie added: “We’re very pleased we’ve signed Harry.