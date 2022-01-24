Former Luton loanee Cummings heads to Australia as Mitchell and Bakinson earn Doncaster and Ipswich moves

Jason Cummings celebrates scoring for the Hatters

Former Luton loanee Jason Cummings has left Scottish Premier League side Dundee to join Australian club Central Coast Mariners on an 18-month deal.

The 26-year-old ex-Hibernian attacker joined Town on temporary basis from Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window of 2019, going on to play times, scoring once, when earning a vital 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

He then left the City Ground to move to Shrewsbury for two years, scoring 10 goals in 45 outings, heading to Dundee in January 2021, netting 14 times in 36 matches, but hasn't played since being sent home from training in mid-December.

Tyreeq Bakinson during his Luton days

Speaking on the BBC, Cummings said: “Being an Australian citizen, I knew it was only a matter of time until I came out here and I am ready to make an instant impact and show people what I can do."

Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery added: "As always, we did our due diligence and spoke to numerous people who know Jason personally and the feedback was that he is a very talented player who has not reached his undoubted potential, but a fresh start here in the right environment can be the making of him.

"I am in no doubt he will be a massive asset to the club.

"At 26 he is a great age coming into his prime and his goal scoring record speaks for itself."

Former Luton youngster Tyreeq Bakinson has left Town's opponents tomorrow night, Bristol City, to join League One Ipswich Town until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old made six appearances for the Hatters after coming through the ranks, but opted to move to Ashton Gate in October 2017.

He has featured over 50 times for the Robins, in between loan spells at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle, but manager Nigel Pearson wasn't too bothered about the exit, saying: "As far as I'm concerned and I've said it before, if players don't want to be here they can go. I'm not bothered.

"He's a player who, unfortunately, just wants to play on his own terms. It's not something I particularly want, so he can go.

"I don't waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad. If people aren't in the side I want them to work hard to get there, I want people who are in the side to work hard to stay there."

Meanwhile, ex-Luton goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has penned a 18-month contact at League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The 27-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Derby back in March 2016, playing five times until he was recalled due to an injury at Pride Park.