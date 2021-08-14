Former Luton loanee Downes heads to Swansea for £1m while Spartans announce Gambin signing with special Michael Jackson video

Flynn Downes in action for Luton

Former Luton loanee Flynn Downes has joined Swansea City from Ipswich Town in a deal with more than £1m.

The 22-year, who has signed a four year contract, came to Kenilworth Road on loan in January 2018, playing 10 times in League Two for the Hatters as he caught the eye with some fine displays in midfield.

Heading back to the Tractor Boys, Downes made 100 appearances in total, scoring three goals, before moving to the Liberty Stadium signed by new boss Russell Martin.

Speaking to the club's official website, Downes said: “It's a massive club and I cannot wait to get going.

"I spoke to the gaffer, and I just liked the way he came across, the players they have got and it all just added up for me.

"The style of play massively appeals to me, I played against the gaffer's side with Ipswich last year and I think we only touched the ball about four times during the entire game.

“So, when this came up, and I knew he was going to be here it was a dream move.”

Ipswich have since signed former West Bromwich Albion winger Kyle Edwards on a three-year deal, a player who Luton had been interested in last season.

Meanwhile, former Town winger Luke Gambin has been unveiled by Maltese club Ħamrun Spartans as their latest signing with a special Michael Jackson dance announcement video on social media.

The 28-year-old joined Luton in January 2017, playing 38 games and scoring three goals, as he was released in June 2019, joining Colchester and then featuring for Newport County on loan last season.