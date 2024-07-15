Former Luton loanee leaves Arsenal for season-long stint in La Liga with Sevilla

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lokonga heads to Spain for 2024-25 campaign

Former Luton midfielder Sambi Lokonga has moved from Arsenal to La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old has played just 39 times for the Gunners since arriving in England for a £17.2m fee from Anderlecht in July 2021, with a loan move to Crystal Palace in the 2022-23 campaign. He then headed to Kenilworth Road back in September 2023 for the Hatters’ first top flight campaign in over 30 years, but suffered a hamstring injury shortly after making his home debut against Wolves.

Lokonga eventually returned after almost three months out, as he showed just why boss Rob Edwards has been so keen to sign him, with some terrific displays in the centre of the pitch, particularly against Liverpool at Anfield, where unfortunately suffered another injury that saw him sidelined for another two months.

Sambi Lokonga applauds the Hatters fans after Town's last game of the season against Fulham - pic: Liam Smith

It meant he only made 17 Premier League appearances in total, netting once in the 3-1 loss at West Ham, as the Belgian international was still a huge hit with Town supporters. A second spell in Bedfordshire always looked unlikely due to Luton’s relegation, with Lokonga now heading to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to join a side who finished 14th in the table last term.

A statement from the Gunners said: “Sambi Lokonga has joined La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long loan. The 24-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan with Luton Town, where he became an integral part of the Luton team during the season, producing strong performances throughout the campaign for Rob Edwards’ side.

"Since joining us in July 2021 from Anderlecht, Sambi has made 39 Gunners appearances in all competitions, including featuring in 12 of our first 13 Premier League matches of his debut season. This next step in Sambi’s career represents a great opportunity for our Belgian international midfielder to further fulfil his potential by competing at a high level in a top European league. Everyone at Arsenal wishes Sambi all the best this coming season in Spain with Sevilla.”

Speaking about Lokonga during his time with Luton, Edwards had said previously: “I love him, he’s amazing, I think he’s a brilliant player. A brilliant person, so hard working, really humble, really talented, very tactically aware. I love working with really, really talented people, players that are good people as well, who are really hard working, want to learn, want to get better, and he ticks every box.”