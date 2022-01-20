Former Luton loanee Walton leaves Brighton to join Ipswich permanently

Christian Walton in action against Luton for Blackburn during the 2019-20 season

Former Luton goalkeeper Christian Walton has left Brighton & Hove Albion to join League One side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joined the Seagulls from Plymouth Argyle in December 2013 and had seven loan deals during his time on the south coast, including spending five months at Kenilworth Road between August 2016 and January 2017, playing 33 times before being recalled ahead of schedule due to injuries.

He also went to Bury, Plymouth, Southend, Wigan and Blackburn, moving to Portman Road to join the Tractor Boys at the start of the campaign, playing 18 times.

Although he had been linked with a move back to the Hatters when his contract expired at the Amex in the summer, the keeper has instead opted to turn his temporary move at Ipswich into a permanent one.

Walton penned a two-and-a-half-year contract, with Ipswich having an option to extend the deal by 12 months too and speaking to the club's official website, Walton said: "It's been a long process so to have it done now is brilliant.

"I was in my final year of the contract with Brighton, and they allowed me to go and play regular football which is what I wanted and needed.

"Now, having enjoyed my time here, I have a long-term future at the club.

"Initially joining a club like Ipswich was a no-brainer, and now I want to stay at a club that has aspirations to go places. I want to play my part.

"I've had it in my mind that I wanted to stay here, so now I am buzzing it has been sorted."

Town boss Kieran McKenna added: "We’re delighted Christian has signed on a permanent deal.

“He has lots of qualities and a big presence. He has proved to be a key player for us.

“Making this move shows Christian’s appetite to achieve things here as well.

"He is someone with an excellent attitude and work ethic, and everyone is really pleased he has committed his future to the football club.