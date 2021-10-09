Former Luton midfielder Pembridge leaves Fulham academy

Ex-Hatter Mark Pembridge

Ex-Luton midfielder Mark Pembridge has left his position at Fulham academy after almost 15 years with the club.

The 50-year-old started his career at Kenilworth Road after being spotted by the Hatters’ South Wales scout Cyril Beach and moving to England as a youngster.

He played 70 times for Luton the Hatters before moving to Derby County for a fee of £1.25m in 1992, while also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Benfica, Everton and Fulham, winning 54 Wales caps too before retiring in 2007.

Pembridge joined the Cottagers academy in 2007 as U16s head coach and later worked with the first team under Kit Symons.

He then had stints as U18s head coach before taking permanent charge of the U23s group, and it was in that time where he coached current Hatter Elijah Adebayo.