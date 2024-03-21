Former Luton, Norwich and Cardiff midfielder Billy Kellock passes away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton Town midfielder Billy Kellock has passed away at the age of 70.

The Glaswegian had started out with Aston Villa as a youngster, then heading to Cardiff City in 1972 where he made his League debut for the Bluebirds as an 18-year-old. He had spells with Norwich City, Millwall and Kettering, returning to league football once more, as he headed to Peterborough, where he captained the Posh, scoring 43 goals in 134 starts to catch the attention of Town boss David Pleat. The Hatters chief shelled out £30,000 for Kellock in July 1982, as the Hatters had just won promotion to the top light, but the midfielder only had a short stint at Kenilworth Road.

He made two top flight starts against Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, with a further five substitute outings, also featuring once in the FA Cup and playing in the League Cup as well, scoring his only two goals for Town in their 4-2 third round victory over Blackpool. Having played just nine times overall, Kellock then went to Wolves in March 1983, as he helped the Molineux club to promotion from Division Two, before dropping back down the leagues once more, playing for Southend, Port Vale and Halifax, finishing his career back at Kettering where he managed a Country Club after retiring.