Craig Mackail-Smith in action for the Hatters

Former Luton Town forward Craig Mackail-Smith has announced he is hanging up his boots.

The 38-year-old started his career at Arlesey Town, before joining Dagenham & Redbridge, where his prolific form earned a move to Peterborough United in 2007.

After scoring 99 goals at London Road, Mackail-Smith moved to then Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion for £2.5 million in 2011.

Following four years on the south coast, where he netted 24 times and a loan move back to the Posh, the forward was released in the summer of 2015, rejoining his former Daggers manager John Still at Kenilworth Road.

Mackail-Smith had two years with Luton, scoring five goals in 40 games, including the greatest ever overhead kick that never was, before heading back to Peterborough once more and then Wycombe Wanderers.

The Scottish international, who netted once in his seven caps, managed 13 goals in 68 appearances for the Chairboys, with loan moves to Notts County and Stevenage, before dropping back into non-league when moving to Bedford Town in July 2020, going on to find the net nine times in 58 outings.

He will now retire following the Eagles home game against Hednesford Town this afternoon and a statement on the club’s official website said: “We support Craig in his decision to retire, understanding that the time is right for him to hang up his boots.

"Craig will continue to remain around the club, assisting with the Eagles in various roles.

"Manager Paul Davis has made it clear he wishes for Craig to still be a part of his set up, despite his decision to no longer take to the field.

“The board of the club, on behalf of the fans too, would like to thank Craig for his service not just to the Eagles, but to the game as a whole.

"He has been a superb professional and a real role model to other players at the Eyrie, especially younger ones making their way through the development.

"His record across the game speaks for itself, scoring goals at non-league, right the way through to the Championship.