Former Luton forward Mike Dixon

Luton have announced that former striker Mike Dixon, the father of ex-Hatters forward Kerry, has sadly died.

The attacker featured three times in the late 1950s, as injury hindered his playing days at Kenilworth Road, as he also turned out for Coventry City and a host of non-league clubs.

Advertisement

His son Kerry later went on to play for Luton in the mid-1990s, scoring 20 goals in 88 appearances, as a tribute on Town’s official website said: “Although born in Willesden, Mike was brought up in Luton and started out playing for Sundon Park before having trials with both Arsenal and Brighton.

“Mike then developed his game at Hitchin before being picked up by the Town and signing professional terms at Kenilworth Road in April 1957.

"Although a regular goalscorer for the reserves, Mike managed only three League games up front for the Hatters but his career was hampered by a fractured kneecap sustained in a Combination game at Southampton.

“Moving to Coventry in May 1961, Mike had scored 12 goals in 18 starts when a change of manager, with Jimmy Hill taking over the hot seat, and a further injury meant his days at Highfield Road were numbered.

Advertisement

“A succession of non-league clubs then followed, including Cambridge United and Stevenage, with Mike settling in Dunstable and drawing consolation from son Kerry’s later career in the game.

“Mike was no doubt thrilled to see Kerry turn out for the Hatters, thus forming a rare father and son duo appearing in League games for the Town.

Advertisement

“Our condolences go out to all Mike’s family and friends.