Former Luton Town and Everton player Jimmy Husband passes away aged 76

Ex-Luton player Jimmy Husband has sadly died at the age of 76 after a short illness.

The former Everton forward moved to Kenilworth Road in 1973 having spent almost a decade at Goodison Park where he won the First Division title and Charity Shield with the Toffees in 1970, also earning England youth recognition. He spent seven years at Town, scoring 48 goals in 162 matches for the Hatters, helping the club to win promotion to Division One in 1974. Following his time at Luton, Husband then went out to America for the remainder of his career, playing for Memphis Rogues, Cleveland Force and Oklahoma City Slickers, before returning to mid-Bedfordshire after retiring, where he went on to run a pub.

A statement for the Hatters said: “Born in Newcastle, Jimmy was a highly regarded schoolboy footballer, played for England schoolboys and was left with the choice of many clubs who coveted him and opted for League champions Everton who he joined in 1963. Jimmy became a regular for the Goodison side three years later and picked up several England u-23 caps, appeared in an FA Cup final in 1968 and won a League Championship medal in 1970.

Former Luton player Jimmy Husband in action for the Hatters - pic: Hatters Heritage

"He would doubtless have picked up a full England cap but manager Alf Ramsey was averse to using wingers which is where he predominantly played at the time. Jimmy was fast and skilful with an eye for goal and became Luton manager Harry Haslam’s final piece in the jigsaw in December 1973, as the Hatters sought successfully to win promotion to the top flight. Scorer of many vital goals during that season and the next four years for the Town, Jimmy finished his career, along with many others, in the NASL.

"His record of 48 goals in 162 first team appearances confirmed his value to a side containing the likes of John Aston, Jim Ryan, Peter Anderson and the Futcher twins. On his return, Jimmy settled in mid-Bedfordshire where he ran a pub and was a welcome guest of the club in 2005 for the Kenilworth Road Centenary celebrations. Our condolences go out to all his family and friends.”