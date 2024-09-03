Former Luton Town, Derby County and Scotland winger Cullen passes away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Hatter passes away aged 93

Luton Town’s former Scottish international Mick Cullen has sadly died at the age of 93.

The Glaswegian moved to Kenilworth Road in 1952 as he went on to play 126 times, scoring nine goals, helping the Hatters win promotion to Division One in 1955, becoming the first Town player to represent Scotland when he earned a cap against Austria in 1956. Cullen left two years later to join Grimsby Town, where he made almost 200 appearances, and also played for Derby County, before retiring in 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After hanging his boots up, he remained in Luton, visited by former Hatter Kal Naismith on his 90th birthday back in October 2021, as a statement on the club’s official website said of Cullen’s career: “He was just starting out as an apprentice sheet metal draughtsman when he was spotted by scout and ex-Town player Doug Gardiner who recommended the 17-year-old to the Hatters as a centre-forward, but manager Dally Duncan soon moved him out to the wing.

Mick Cullen in action for the Hatters during his career at Kenilworth Road - pic: Hatters Heritage

“A two year stint in the RAF on National Service followed before he made his League debut for the Town in a 3-1 defeat at Birmingham in April 1952. A handful for any defender with a unique shuffle Mick starred for the Town as they won promotion to Division One (now Premier League) in 1955 and earned a Scottish cap against Austria a year later, the first Luton player to do so, even though he was in the reserves at the time!

“He also won a Scotland B cap where the opponents England included Tom Finney and Busby Babes Duncan Edwards and Tommy Taylor. Surprisingly transferred to Grimsby in 1958, Mick went on to become virtually ever present over four years at Blundell Park before finishing his League career at Derby County. Mick remained in Luton and worked at Vauxhall and the railway station car park and was a regular visitor to Kenilworth Road.

"Latterly, Mick lived at Trefoil House Care Home in Luton where a deputation from the club, including fellow Scot Kal Naismith, visited him on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all his friends and family. The funeral service will take place at the Vale crematorium on Friday 13th September at 11.00am.”