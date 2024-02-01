Former Luton Town duo agree to join League Two promotion chasers Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League Two promotion-chasers Wrexham have signed two former Luton players on transfer deadline day, with striker Jack Marriott and defender Luke Bolton arriving this afternoon.

Marriott, 29, spent two years with the Hatters after signing from Ipswich Town in May 2015, going on to score 28 goals in 91 games before joining Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee in June 2017. The forward then moved to Derby County a year later, while having a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, before heading back to the Posh in 2021. He was heading north in January 2023, League One Fleetwood Town his destination, as he netted 13 times in 48 matches, snapped up by the Red Dragons today for an undisclosed fee and signing an 18-month deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I’m really pleased to be here and happy to get the deal over the line. The club’s performances, the way they play as a team is a real key factor for me signing and the trajectory that the club is going in is something that I want to be involved in and I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”

Jack Marriott celebrates a goal for Luton Town during his time at Kenilworth Road - pic: Liam Smith

Meanwhile, Bolton 24, a product of Manchester City’s academy, spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Luton where he played 28 times under previous manager Graeme Jones after the Hatters had returned to the Championship. He also had stints at Wycombe Wanderers and Dundee United, the England U20 international then joining League Two side Salford City in the summer of 2021.