Former Luton Town duo are sacked by National League side Maidstone United

Hakan Hayrettin and Terry Harris have both left Maidstone United

National League side Maidstone United have parted company with former Hatters backroom staff members Hakan Hayrettin and Terry Harris.

Hayrettin, 52, joined the Stones as head coach in January 2019, taking over as manager in March 2020, as he led the club to the National League South title last term and a return to the top tier of non-league football.

The former Cambridge midfielder had joined Luton in July 2013, working as first team coach to manager John Still, with Luton climbing out of the Conference and back to Football League, leaving once Nathan Jones was appointed in January 2016.

Hayrettin’s assistant since August 2020 had been Terry Harris, who was number two to Still at Kenilworth Road as well, before spells with Boreham Wood and Dagenham & Redbridge.

However, a run of six straight league defeats, including a 4-1 reverse at York City on Saturday was the final straw for Hayrettin as Maidstone dropped to second bottom in the table.

Chief executive Bill Williams told the club’s official website said: “We have made the difficult decision to part company with Hakan and his assistant Terry Harris, following the recent run of results.

“These decisions are never easy, and the Board felt the time was right to make this change now – with just under half the season remaining – to give us an opportunity to retain our National League status.