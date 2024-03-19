Former Luton Town legend and England international Ron Baynham passes away

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Luton goalkeeper and England’s longest surviving international Ron Baynham has sadly died at the age of 94.

The Hatters legend, who played 434 times for the club between 1951-66 after signing from Worcester City, the eighth highest in Town’s history, also won three caps for his country in 1955, as he featured in internationals against Denmark, Northern Ireland and Spain. A club statement said: “For most Luton supporters of a certain age, memories of Kenilworth Road in the 1950’s conjure up the likes of Stanley Matthews, Nat Lofthouse and Tom Finney bearing down on the Luton goal where a tall, strong and athletic goalkeeper was there to see off their efforts.

"Ron Baynham was the goalkeeper whose name was on everyone’s lips as he formed the last line of defence behind an accomplished side that more than held its own in the top flight of English football. Although cricket mad he relented when his brother organised a local football side although he was dumped in goal which was thought of as the best place for someone who had never played.

"Baynham stayed in goal and whilst in the army on National Service was spotted by a Wolves scout who offered him a trial at Molineux which he turned down as he did not think he was good enough for that level of football. Instead, on leaving the army he joined Worcester City in the Southern League. Two years later he was offered another trial, this time at Kenilworth Road, and was now more confident in his abilities and was ready for the step-up and signed on in November 1951 in exchange for £1,000.

"Up until the previous summer the Hatters had the luxury of two international goalkeepers on their books in Bernard Streten, who had earned a solitary England cap in 1949, and Iorwerth Hughes who won four Welsh caps in 1950-51. As a Division Two side at the time the Town could not hope to keep both happy so reluctantly allowed Hughes to move on. Baynham was therefore seen as Streten’s understudy. Ron was content to continue to learn his trade but within a year was contesting the number one spot with Streten although it was not until 1957 that the pupil made the position his own.

“The Hatters won promotion to the old Division One in 1955 and during the following autumn Baynham was capped for his country as England thrashed Denmark 5-1 in Copenhagen. Two more caps swiftly followed as England beat Northern Ireland 3-0 and Spain 4-1 at Wembley before he was strangely overlooked in favour of Reg Matthews of Third Division Coventry.”

Baynham was also part of Luton team that reached the 1959 FA Cup Final, beaten 2-1 at Wembley by Nottingham Forest in front of 100,000 supporters on the day, as the statement added: “The Cup Final was the pinnacle of the playing careers of Ron and a great number of the 1959 squad, as they had all grown old together, and within twelve months they were part of the gradual decline of the club as it drifted down to Division Four.

“Ron stayed on but should have quit in September 1960 when he fractured his skull during a home game against Sheffield United. He came back five months later but by this time the Town had signed Jim Standen and he had to share the goalkeeping duties with the ex-Arsenal man and even resorted to playing one game at centre-forward which was not a great success.

“As the Town slipped further down the divisions, Standen was transferred to West Ham leaving the way open to Baynham once more and in 1965 he pulled on a goalkeepers jersey for the last time after being forced to play in a reserve game whilst injured. A piece of Ron’s pelvic structure had been pulled away by torn muscles and tendons and he was lucky not to be left crippled. Needless to say he was not happy.