Former Luton Town, Newcastle United and Fulham striker passes away
Former Luton Town striker Viv Busby has sadly passed away at the age of 74.
The forward was born in High Wycombe, signing for Wycombe Wanderers in 1966, as he spent four years with the club, scoring 50 goals in 90 matches before moving to Kenilworth Road in 1970 when snapped up by then manager Alec Stock. Busby was soon in the Hatters’ first team, making his debut in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in March 1970, writing himself into the club’s folklore when scoring the winner against Southport in the 1-0 success that season which virtually assured promotion to the old Division Two with three games to go.
He went on to find the net 16 times in 86 appearances for Luton, before joining up with his former Town strike partner Malcolm Macdonald at Newcastle for a brief loan, as he then joined Fulham in 1973, appearing for the Cottagers in the 1975 FA Cup final as they lost 2-0 to West Ham United at Wembley.
After leaving Craven Cottage in 1976, Busby had a prolific spell at Norwich City and then went to Stoke City for three years, before moving to Sheffield United, Blackburn and York City, as he also had two stints in the USA with Tulsa Roughnecks. After finishing playing, Busby moved into scouting, coaching and managing various clubs including Hartlepool and York City, also on the coaching staff at Everton and former side Fulham, plus having a spell as assistant boss at Sunderland, moving to Spain in 2011.
A statement on the Fulham website said: “Busby is also a Forever Fulham recipient, having been inducted in October 2022. Everyone at the Club would like to offer our condolences to Viv’s wife Barbara, and all his family and friends at this sad time.” Norwich City tweeted: “All at Norwich City are saddened to learn of the passing of Viv Busby who played for the club in the 1970s. Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time,” as ex-Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini added: “Saddened to hear the news of Viv Busby’s passing. A man who I learnt so much from in our time working together at @YorkCityFC and @SunderlandAFC. Always there to help and support. RIP Buzza.”