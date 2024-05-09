Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forward helped the Hatters win promotion back in 1970

Former Luton Town striker Viv Busby has sadly passed away at the age of 74.

The forward was born in High Wycombe, signing for Wycombe Wanderers in 1966, as he spent four years with the club, scoring 50 goals in 90 matches before moving to Kenilworth Road in 1970 when snapped up by then manager Alec Stock. Busby was soon in the Hatters’ first team, making his debut in the 2-1 victory over Rotherham United in March 1970, writing himself into the club’s folklore when scoring the winner against Southport in the 1-0 success that season which virtually assured promotion to the old Division Two with three games to go.

He went on to find the net 16 times in 86 appearances for Luton, before joining up with his former Town strike partner Malcolm Macdonald at Newcastle for a brief loan, as he then joined Fulham in 1973, appearing for the Cottagers in the 1975 FA Cup final as they lost 2-0 to West Ham United at Wembley.

After leaving Craven Cottage in 1976, Busby had a prolific spell at Norwich City and then went to Stoke City for three years, before moving to Sheffield United, Blackburn and York City, as he also had two stints in the USA with Tulsa Roughnecks. After finishing playing, Busby moved into scouting, coaching and managing various clubs including Hartlepool and York City, also on the coaching staff at Everton and former side Fulham, plus having a spell as assistant boss at Sunderland, moving to Spain in 2011.