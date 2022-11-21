Former Luton trio looking to make their mark at the World Cup in Qatar

Ex-Hatter Jason Cummings trains with the Australian squad out in Qatar

Three former Luton players are hoping to feature in the World Cup after the tournament kicked off in Qatar yesterday with the host country losing 2-0 to Equador in the opening fixture.

Midfielder Joe Morrell had a brief spell at Kenilworth Road when he signed for the Hatters from Lincoln City in October 2020, playing just 11 times, leaving in August 2021 to move to Portsmouth where he has since made 49 appearances for the south coast club.

The 25-year-old is part of the Wales squad, which also contains current Town defender Tom Lockyer, in Group B who are going up against the USA this evening, their opponents having ex-Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in their squad, where he joins on-loan Luton keeper Ethan Horvath.

The centre half was loaned to the Hatters from Spurs in January 2020 as he played 16 times, a huge reason why the club stayed in the Championship with a string of superb displays.

Carter-Vickers, who was born in Southend, but qualifies due to his father being American, is now with Scottish Premier League side Celtic, signing permanently for £6m in June 2022 after a successful loan spell, playing 63 times for the club, scoring four goals.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh-born forward Jason Cummings is part of the Australia squad due to his mother being from Perth.

The 27-year-old striker was loaned to Luton by Nottingham Forest in January 2019, scoring one goal in just five sub appearances.

He went to Shrewsbury and Dundee, but is now with Australian side Central Coast Mariners and scored on his international debut during a 2-0 win over New Zealand recently.

