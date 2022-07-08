Former Luton youngster and Arsenal, West Ham and England midfielder Wilshere retires

Former Luton Town youngster Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from professional football this afternoon.

The midfielder started out in the Hatters’ youth ranks before quickly snapped up by Arsenal, when Arsene Wenger was in charge, aged just nine.

Wilshere was a big part of the club’s FA Youth Cup win in 2009, as he went on to spend 17 years at the club in total, playing almost 200 times, scoring 14 goals, winning the FA Cup twice, and Community Shield once, named PFA Young Player of the Year in the 2010-11 season, a campaign in which he also made the PFA Team of the Year.

Wilshere left for West Ham in July 2018, but only made 19 appearances for the Hammers, scoring once, moving to Bournemouth in January 2021, with 17 outings and two goals.

In February of this year, the midfielder signed for Danish Superliga club AGF on a short-term contract, and following his departure this month, took the decision to call time on his playing days at the age of 30.

Writing on Instagram, he said: “Today I am announcing my retirement from playing professional football.

“It has been an unbelievable journey filled with so many incredible moments and I feel privileged to have experienced all that I did during my career.

Jack Wilshere at an Arsenal training session earlier this year

“From being the little boy kicking a ball around in the garden to captaining my beloved Arsenal and playing for my country at a World Cup. I have lived the dream.

“In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give.

“Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.

"However, having had time to reflect and talk with those closest with me I know that now is the right time and despite the difficult moments I look back on my career with great pride at what I have achieved.

"Playing at the very highest level with some of the best players in the world, winning FA Cups, captaining my club and representing my country were beyond my wildest dreams when I was a small boy growing up in Hitchin.