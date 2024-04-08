Former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker praises Luton's 'brilliant' match-winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match of the Day pundit Dion Dublin described Town’s match-winner Carlton Morris as ‘brilliant’ after the striker scored in the last minute to seal a crucial sixth Premier League victory of the season for the Hatters against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The forward, who had been well marshalled by the Cherries in the first period, started to come into the game more just moments after the interval, when he latched on to a poor header, but with the angle against him and a lack of support, forced visiting keeper Neto into a comfortable save with Luton’s first shot on target. He then went even closer, a low drive brilliantly repelled by the Brazilian, although just as Town were building a head of steam, they fell behind when Marcus Tavernier rifled past Thomas Kaminski from 22 yards.

Unbowed by the breach in their defence, Morris continued his attempts to bring the Hatters back into the game, as it appeared his luck might be out, finding some space inside the area only to see his curler hit the base of the post and bounce away. Luton did get the goal they deserved with 73 minutes gone though, Jordan Clark arrowing into the bottom corner to restore parity, before the moment that Morris, and every Town fan inside the ground had been waiting for, the striker producing a delicious side-foot volley into the net from Cauley Woodrow’s pinpoint cross in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 triumph.

Luton striker Carlton Morris hails the Town supporters at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Going through his performance on Match of the Day, Dublin, who played for Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa during his 20-year playing career, said: “He's got a little bit of an old fashioned centre forward about him. He's strong, he's pacey and he keeps things very simple. He's just come to the Premier League this season and he's really enjoying his football.

"He's been out on loan, he's really worked hard to get to his position, but I like that all he's thinking about is trying to make the team better, get into g good goalscoring positions and he's quite calm under pressure as well. He's a big lad, he doesn't mind the physicality of the game either. When he gets into these positions, all he wants to do is try and get an effort on goal.