Former Manchester United defender ready to 'do the business' at Luton Town

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Luton signing Teden Mengi is ready to ‘do the business’ after agreeing to leave his boyhood club Manchester United to join the Hatters last week.

Having come through the ranks at Old Trafford, joining the academy at the age of six and going on to spend 15 years with the Red Devils, Mengi decided to take his first steps away on a permanent basis, when moving to Town for an undisclosed fee ahead of the transfer window shutting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has had two loan spells previously, heading to Derby County and Birmingham City, when both sides were in the Championship, but injuries restricted him to just 18 appearances in total during that time away.

New Town defender Teden Mengi - pic: Luton Town FC

Now, Mengi wants to start what he believes will be a new chapter of his life in Bedfordshire, as he told the club’s website: “My loan spells gave me a taste of men’s football and I got a good taste of men's football.

"It didn't end how I wanted to end, that's life, but I'm ready to do the business now.

“It's quite sad I've left somewhere where I've called home for a very long time in my career, but I’m really excited to be here and kick on with the next stage of my career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I've seen people come and go, my age group has just got smaller and smaller, I was actually the last one there.

"It’s a sad time, but it's also a very exciting time.”

Mengi also caught the eye of the national side during his lengthy association with the Red Devils, turning out for England at U15 to U20 levels, while he was also handpicked to train with the senior squad back in October 2021.

On how that came about, he continued: “It was really good, I can remember someone was ill, Gareth (Southgate) just asked for me.

“It was a surreal experience to train with the best players in England or with English nationality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was a great experience and a great learning experience, I learned a lot from that day.”

Town have started their first ever season in the Premier League with three defeats in a row, as they have understandably found it tough to adapt to the top flight following their Championship play-off final win last term.

Although he has only just arrived at the Brache, and is yet to play in the highest league in English football himself, his two senior United appearances coming from the bench in the Champions League and Europa League, Mengi already feels confident about what his new team can achieve, saying: “I can’t wait, I’ve met all the lads, a great set of lads.

"I think we’ve got a really good chance if we just stick together and stay with each other through the season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, when asked what Town fans will see from him in a Hatters shirt, Mengi added: “Football’s all I’ve ever really known, the Man United away, I'm a footballing centre back.