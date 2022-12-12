Former Manchester United star is a happy man as his Middlesbrough side triumph in 'sticky' Hatters clash

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick was satisfied his side managed to eke out a 2-1 victory in what he felt was a ‘sticky’ Championship fixture against Luton on Saturday, courtesy of substitute Matt Crooks’ stoppage time winner.

The midfielder had only come on with seven minutes to play, as it looked like he had wasted the opportunity for secure all three points for the hosts when putting one excellent chance over the bar, but when a deep cross fell perfectly into his path even later, made no mistake, volleying past Ethan Horvath from close range.

Luton had been reduced to 10 men by then, defender Amari'i Bell sent off for his second yellow card for another foul on the dangerous Isaiah Jones, as speaking afterwards, former Manchester United and England star Carrick said: “I’m happy with it because it didn’t come easy but we found a way to win.

"It’s not always going to be the easy on the eye football and flowing like most of our performances so far have been.

"Today we had to find a little bit within ourselves because it was a bit sticky at times, particularly in the first half.

"You could see we were lacking that little yard of sharpness and connection and rhythm from where we left off (before the international break).

"But at the same time, second half I thought we were finding that as the game went on and looked dangerous towards the end, even before the sending off.

"We looked like we were starting to show what he had been before and so I’m delighted with the lads for digging in and showing that attitude and belief to keep doing the right.

"I said (to Jones), 'if you keep asking those questions it's hard to defend and they have to find a different way to stop you', and in the end, he earned the right."

With neither side able to reach the kind of heights they had done before the season paused for the World Cup in Qatar, the game was fairly attritional one to watch, as there were a number of errors from both sets of players throughout the contest.

It was enlivened by a wonderful goal from Town’s Jordan Clark just after the half hour, although any frustrations in the home stands were soon eased when Chuba Akpom levelled moments later.

Carrick felt the lack of quality from his side could have been down to a few reasons, adding: “It might have been the break, but it might have just been one of those games.

"I’ve been there myself in games where it just doesn’t quite click. Credit to Luton for that.

"They asked a lot of questions of us and I thought Dael (Fry) and Darragh (Lenihan) at the back were immense for us because they had to deal with a lot.

"They were fantastic and didn’t really give them a lot in terms of any flick-ons or crosses. We dealt with all that ever so well.

"We come in at half time and we just said, ‘keep going and keep believing’.

"You can get a second wind at times and we understood that it was that type of game where it doesn’t come easy.