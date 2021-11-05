Former Manchester United stopper Pilkington 'excited' to be back with the Hatters again

Town's goalkeeper coach Kevin Pilkington - pic: Luton Town FC

Former Town keeper Kevin Pilkington has spoken of his excitement at returning to Kenilworth Road as goalkeeper coach.

The news was announced by the club this afternoon, as Pilkington, who made 33 appearances between 2009-2012 for the Hatters when they were a Conference side, signing on loan at first and then permanently, will now work within the goalkeeping department, headed by Kevin Dearden, following his recent departure from Championship rivals Barnsley.

Speaking to the Hatters' official website, Pilkington said: “I loved my time here as a player, even though it was a tough period for the club, and because I’ve always been working at clubs in the same division as Luton for much of the time since, I’ve kept in close contact.

“It’s been a fantastic rise and I’m really excited to be back as a part of it, especially when you see the plans for the new stadium and how the club is developing on and off the pitch.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Kev and I’m really looking forward to working with him, Nathan (Jones), and all the staff here at Kenilworth Road.