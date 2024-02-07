Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer highlights the job done by Luton boss Rob Edwards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and England striker Alan Shearer believes Town boss Rob Edwards deserves huge credit for the way in which he has turned Luton from a side who looked like they might struggle to stay in the Premier League this term, to one that now has every chance of avoiding the drop back to the Championship.

The Hatters were up against Shearer's former side at St James’ Park on Saturday, as in a cauldron-like atmosphere of over 52,000, they played their part in one of the top flight’s classic matches of the season. Behind twice in the first half, Luton got themselves back on level terms by the interval with Gabe Osho and Ross Barkley on target. They then threatened an almighty shock after the break, as Carlton Morris tucked home from the penalty spot, with Elijah Adebayo notching his ninth of the campaign and fourth in two matches, when locating the bottom corner from an incisive breakaway.

Although the Magpies did hit back through England international Kieran Trippier and £40m summer signing Harvey Barnes, Town dug in for the final stages, including 10 minutes of injury time, and came close to winning themselves when Chiedozie Ogbene's volley was saved. Importantly, the visitors didn’t concede again to ensure they left with what was a more than deserved point to climb out of the bottom three, and speaking to the The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer, who had been in attendance himself, said: “I was there, it was an unbelievable game.

Luton midfielder Sambi Lokonga looks to make a challenge on Newcastle's Jacob Murphy - pic: Liam Smith

"We have to mention Rob Edwards and the job he's doing at Luton as he's given them a right good chance of staying up. They were brilliant Luton, they came to Newcastle and they didn’t sit back, they were prepared to give it a right good go and they nearly did it. I did say to my mates, when we went 4-2 down, I think we'll win this 5-4. It got to 4-4 and they had a couple of really big chances, but I thought Luton deserved everything they got.”