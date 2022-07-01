Former Nottingham Forest defender on trial with Luton

Baba Fernandes in action for Nottingham Forest last season

Luton are giving a trial to former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes.

The 22-year-old was born in Guinea Bissau and started his career with Vitória Setúbal, making his debut against Taça da Liga.

He moved to the City Ground and became a regular for the U23s, nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month in October 2021.

Fernandes made two first appearances for the Reds last term in the Carabao Cup matches with Bradford City and Wolves, before being released once Forest reached the Premier League via the play-offs.