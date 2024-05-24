Former Palace and Spurs winger has never experienced the kind of bond that Luton have with their fans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Townsend vows the Hatters will be back after relegation to the Championship

Attacker Andros Townsend admitted he has never experienced the kind of bond that he has witnessed between the Hatters and their supporters despite a season that saw Luton just fail to preserve their Premier League status.

The 32-year-old has certainly had a number of clubs in which to base that kind of statement on, coming through at Tottenham Hotspur, with a number of loan spells including stints at Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, Ipswich, Birmingham and QPR before heading to Newcastle United for £12m in January 2016. Townsend then went to Crystal Palace for £13m six months later, spending five years at Selhurst Park, moving to Everton in 2021 only to suffer a serious anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that kept him out for 18 months.

The England international was given a way back into the game by Town boss Rob Edwards, signing a short term deal in October 2023 and then penning an extended deal in January. He went on to play 31 times for the Hatters this term, scoring once in the top flight, with three assists too, but it wasn’t quite enough to ensure a second campaign in the top flight.

Although Town were ultimately relegated following a 4-2 defeat against Fulham on Sunday, they were given yet another superb send off during the players’ lap of appreciation, something that has happened after each and every fixture this term. Writing on Instagram, Townsend was eager to praise the backing he and his team-mates have received, saying: “The end of a very special season but one that ultimately we didn’t achieve our objective. Thanks to each and everyone of you for your support all season.