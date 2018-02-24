Former Reds defender reflects on first Hatters experience

Recent Town addition Lloyd Jones got his first taste of just what he could expect from life at Kenilworth Road when he took on the Hatters for today’s opponents Cheltenham.

When a young professional at Premier League giants Liverpool, Jones was sent to Whaddon Road on loan and as part of the Robins side, managed by former Hatters chief, Paul Buckle, who held Luton to a 1-1 draw in January 2015, Shaun Whalley cancelling out Zachary Kotwica's goal.

On the experience, Jones said: “I’ve never played right back in my life, so I had to play right back for one game and that was against Luton.

“The fans were really lively. I remember taking a throw in and I got a bit of abuse, but Luton’s got a massive fanbase.

“It’s a big club and that’s what you want when you’re on the pitch, passionate fans behind you as well.”

On Jones’ debut for the Robins, he came up against two of his now team-mates as Cheltenham went to an Oxford side containing Johnny Mullins and Danny Hylton, coming away with a 2-1 win.

He added: "It was when you used to do the youth loan, so I went there for six weeks and played about six times.

"My league debut was against Danny Hylton funnily enough, so it was a good experience.

"I was only there for a short period of time, but you always remember your league debut.”