Hatters midfielder Elliot Thorpe is back with Luton

Midfielder Elliot Thorpe has been tasked to fight for a place in the Luton squad by manager Rob Edwards after being recalled from an unsuccessful loan spell at Burton Albion this week.

The 22-year-old returned to Kenilworth Road after spending four months at the Pirelli Stadium, where made just seven appearances for the League One side, and only one of them from the start.

Thorpe, who signed for Luton after leaving Spurs in September 2021, began the FA Cup fourth round win at Cambridge last season, setting up Reece Burke’s opening goal, although that was his only first team involvement.

The Wales U21 international did make three sub outings this term, impressing when coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup against Newport County, plus his two Championship outings, as he might be in contention to play some part when Luton host Wigan in the FA Cup on Saturday.

New boss Edwards has already been impressed with the midfielder at the Brache and now wants to see if he can force his way in to the first team, saying: “Everything’s judged on an individual basis and we felt along with Burton and Elliot that it would be the right thing for him.

“He’s slotted back into the training really well, he’s a great lad and he’s someone that will be a part of our squad going forward.

“He’s got a great personality, confident young man, very respectful, really good athlete and technically a good player as well.

“So he’s someone that we want him to fight now and to show us and try and force his way in.

