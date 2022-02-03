Former Spurs youngster Thorpe could get his chance for Luton in FA Cup trip to Cambridge

Elliot Thorpe on the ball against Dunstable Town recently

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe could potentially get his first taste of senior team action for the Hatters when they head to Cambridge United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The 21-year-old joined Town on a free transfer after leaving Premier League side Spurs in September last year, but has so far been limited to a number of development squad outings.

He scored twice in the Beds Senior Cup win over Dunstable Town last month though and with Jones possibly resting some of his first teamers due to a punishing schedule of Championship football since their enforced Christmas break, it could be that Thorpe gets a chance to impress at the Abbey Stadium.

On the Wales U21 international's progress since arriving at the Brache, Jones said: “We believe he’s ready so let’s see if he makes the squad, then he could get an opportunity.

“He’s been good, we brought him in as a player we believe has a certain ability.

"He’s showed us that, he has to get used to the environment, he has to get used to the intensity of everything as he’s come from, with the greatest of respect, development football.

"It’s categorically different to Championship football, so we just want to demand a little bit more from him.