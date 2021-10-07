Former Spurs youngster Thorpe happy to show glimpses of his potential in Luton's defeat to Millwall U23s

Luton new boy Elliot Thorpe

New Luton signing Elliot Thorpe felt he showed glimpses of his potential during a first run-out for the Hatters U21s in their 3-1 defeat to Millwall U23s on Tuesday.

The recent addition from Premier League side Spurs was beginning his first fixture for the Hatters and immediately showed just why boss Nathan Jones had been so eager to sign him.

Picking the ball up deep inside his own half, he powered away from his Lions opponents, carrying the ball a good 40 yards before perfectly picking out the run of Conor Lawless who crossed for TQ Addy to finish well from close range.

On his part in the goal, Thorpe said: “That’s one of my best attributes, getting the ball deep, running with it, driving past people.

“I think that’s something that I’m good at, I would have liked to have popped up with a goal, but first game.

“I was all right, I’m not at the fitness level that I need quite yet, but I’ve been working hard on the training pitch, putting in the extras, so I’ll get there.”

Thorpe caught the eye throughout his hour on the pitch, as he formed an impressive midfield partnership with Casey Pettit, another youngster who Town have high hopes for.

When asked about how the pairing worked, the ex-Tottenham youngster continued: "He found me in some good areas, I had a little bit of a chat with him before the game, I haven’t trained with the 23s at all, so I don't know what everyone’s about, but it was okay.

"It was a good start from the boys, not the result we were looking for.

"I don’t think the scoreline truly reflected the game, I don’t think it was a 3-1 game.

"I just think they had a little bit more composure in and around the box, maybe their build-up play was a little bit better than ours.

"A little bit more patience from us, but it was a good performance from the boys."

Although Thorpe has been brought in to challenge for a place in the first team, he knows he needs a few more development games to get up to speed first, adding: "That’s the plan, it was good to get a an hour, it's been a long time since I played a full match.

"I played a little bit of a game with Wales U21s a few weeks back, but it’s good to get some minutes.