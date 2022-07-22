Former Town midfielder McCormark is named U18s head coach at Kenilworth Road

Former Luton midfielder Alan McCormack

Ex-Luton midfielder Alan McCormack has been named as the Hatters’ new U18s head coach.

The 38-year-old, who was a hugely popular character during his playing days at Kenilworth Road, with 39 appearances and one goal as Town were promoted from League Two to the Championship, returned part-time last season to coach the U13s and help with the development squad after retiring from playing.

Speaking to the Luton News just after that role was announced, McCormack admitted hanging up his boots had been a tough decision to make, so he was thrilled to now take charge of the U18s on a full-time basis, as talking to the club’s official website, said: “I’m over the moon.

"As soon as the opportunity arose to make the step up, I jumped at the chance.

"I’ve been itching to go full-time ever since I came back to coach last year, so to be given this chance now is a privilege and I can’t wait to get going with everything.

“It’s a great opportunity to come back and take the U18s and try to get players ready for the first team.

"It’s a big step up, but the challenge is to produce players for Nathan (Jones) and I’ll be giving it everything to get the conveyor belt moving.”

McCormack will work closely with academy director Paul Hart, who was assistant manager for the majority of the Irishman’s time at Kenilworth Road, and with his previous successes at Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Charlton Athletic, is the ideal mentor for the former Brentford and Southend player.

He added: “You just have to look at Paul’s history in academy football and his experience as a player and manager as well to know that there is bundles to learn from him.

"For us just starting out as coaches, he’s the perfect teacher.

“Even when I was coming in part-time for the short period in which he’d switched from first team to the academy, every single conversation I had with him, you couldn’t fail to learn from.

"It’s up to us now to keep soaking those words up and pass them on to the young players.”

McCormack’s U18s were 3-0 winners against Peterborough United U18s recently, thanks to goals from Oli Lynch, Zack Nelson and Darcy Moffat.

Meanwhile, Dale Brunton is now academy operations manager, while Dan Walder becomes head of coaching for the U9-16s and Michael Malone’s role as PDP analyst has been confirmed after he stepped up following Simon Dunn’s elevation to the first team earlier this year.