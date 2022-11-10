Former Watford and Burnley boss Dyche rules himself out of becoming Luton manager

Former Burnley manager Sean Dyche

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has ruled himself out of the running to take over as manager of Luton Town.

The 51-year-old had a spell at Kenilworth Road during his playing career, when in the 1998-99 season, he joined on loan from Bristol City, playing 15 times and scoring once for the Hatters.

Once he hung up his boots, Dyche managed Watford for a year, as he then went to Turf Moor in 2012, spending almost a decade in charge, leading the Clarts to the Premier League and also the Europa League during his tenure.

However, he was sacked in April, with the club going on to suffer relegation from the top flight and has been out of work since.

With Luton looking for a new manager after Nathan Jones left for Southampton this morning, Dyche had been tipped as a candidate for the vacancy, but speaking to Talksport this afternoon, he poured cold water on this links, preferring to wait for another opportunity in the top flight.

He said: “I had a window playing there on loan which actually rejuvenated me after a real tough spell playing at Bristol City, so there’s a connection there.

"But to be honest, seven out of eight years in the Premier League, I think I've earned the right to at least have a window to look at if a Premier League club fancies me, or if they want me, if they want to interview me, or whatever they need to do to give me a chance.

"Eddie’s (Howe, Newcastle boss) a good example, he waited quite a long time, it was 18 months or whatever to come around his way.

"I think I’ve earned the right to at least have that window to be back in what I would describe as one of the best leagues in the world if not the best.

"Don’t forget I was a journeyman player, I played at all different levels, so I’m not against managing at any level, but the point is you earn the right to at least give yourself a window for other teams to give you a chance because there’s only 20 jobs out there in the Premier League.

“They’re not all going to come up at once and you’re not going to be the flavour of the month for all of them

"I’m not Jurgen Klopp and Pep (Guardiola) who can just pick a club and go ‘right that’s for me, that’s not me.’

